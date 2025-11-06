Ohio plans mental health hospital at old Hara Arena site. Trotwood is pushing back.

Ohio is proposing to build a new state mental health hospital in suburban Dayton, on the site of the old Hara Arena.

The former arena closed a decade ago. The site, located in the city of Trotwood, has sat unused since.

State documents show that the Ohio Department of Behavioral Health plans to ask the state Controlling Board on Monday to release $2.5 million to buy the property at 1001 Shiloh Springs Road.

Ohio now owns and operates six behavioral health facilities but is chronically short on beds.

State documents show that the new proposed hospital would add 208 beds to the state's mental health hospital network.

On Nov. 4, the city of Trotwood released a statement that said the city recognizes that mental health is a critical public health issue "that affects individuals, families, and the community as a whole" and the city acknowledges the importance of expanding access to care.

"However, the city opposes the construction of a state mental health facility at the former Hara Arena site," the statement read. "We are confident that, working together with state and regional partners, we can identify a more suitable location–one that provides better access to comprehensive resources and ensures a safe, supportive environment for individuals seeking mental health treatment and care."

