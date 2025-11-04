Summit County voters approve Issue 2, allowing property tax reform

Summit County voters have approved the proposal to allow the county to limit property taxes. The charter amendment received 79.83% of votes by 11:22 p.m. on election night with 100% of precincts reporting.

Votes for Issue 2 were overwhelming immediately, jumping quickly to a 60% lead over "no" votes, which it maintained the whole night.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro has long spoken out against property tax legislation at the Statehouse, arguing that cuts to property taxes would decimate the essential local services the county provides. She called the charter amendment "responsible tax reform," balancing relief for property owners and funding for local government.

Ohio lawmakers have been looking for solutions to sky-high property taxes after home values rapidly increased in recent years. In Summit County, property taxes rose an average of 31% after property reevaluations two years ago, county officials said.

Issue 2 will enact a limitation on unvoted property taxes and cap annual growth to 3% — meaning if property taxes skyrocket again like they have in recent years, the county would lower how much it's collecting to only 3% more than the previous year, county officials said. The amendment also shields the county from proposals at the Statehouse that would eliminate all unvoted property taxes.

The bill that inspired the charter amendment, House Bill 335, originally called for the abolishment of all inside millage, but that changed before it passed the House in October. Now, the bill proposes putting an inflationary cap on the growth of unvoted property taxes, which officials said was inspired by Summit County's charter amendment.

The charter amendment will not stop the impact of a citizen led ballot initiative that proposes eliminating all property taxes. A group is currently gathering signatures to try to get on the ballot next year.

Issue 2 also adds extra hoops for officials to jump through to pass more taxes, county officials said. To enact any unvoted property taxes, the tax would need to pass Summit County Council by 60% and also be signed by the county executive.

Summit County and the Developmental Disabilities Board recently reimbursed residents after the board's 2023 replacement levy garnered too much money, county officials said.