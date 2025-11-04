Election Day 2025: What you can and can't do at Ohio's polling sites

There are no standard federal regulations on Election Day for what voters can and cannot do at a polling location. Each state has its own rules. Ideastream Public Media looked into what Ohioans need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday.

No selfies

The words ‘selfie’ or ‘photo’ are not defined in state voting laws, but it’s generally not a good idea to take a selfie, particularly, on that includes your ballot. A 1997 state law prohibits showing anyone a completed ballot. Section 3599.20 of the Ohio Revised Code states:

“No person shall attempt to induce an elector to show how the elector marked the elector's ballot at an election; or, being an elector, allow the elector's ballot to be seen by another, except as provided by section 3505.24 of the Revised Code."



While a photo of a completed ballot may break this rule, though there are no records anyone has been charged in such a case in Ohio.

10-minute time limit

There’s a time limit on how long someone can take to vote if the polling place is packed. A bill passed in April, 2023 states,

“No voter shall be allowed to occupy a voting compartment or use a voting machine more than ten minutes when all the voting compartments or machines are in use and voters are waiting to occupy them. The ten-minute time limit shall not apply to any person who requires the use of an accessible voting machine as required under the "Help America Vote Act of 2002,"

Watch what you say and when

It's a good idea to keep quiet once a ballot is in your hand. Ohio law states,

“Except as otherwise provided by section 3505.24 of the Revised Code, no voter shall occupy a voting compartment or machine with another person or speak to anyone, nor shall anyone speak to the voter, while the voter is in a voting compartment or machine.”

The rights of disabled voters

In June, 2013, provisions were entered into the Ohio Revised Code allowing assistance for voters who are blind, disabled or illiterate. The rules state these groups:

“...may be accompanied in the voting booth and aided by any person of the elector's choice, other than the elector's employer, an agent of the elector's employer, or an officer or agent of the elector's union. “

Poll times

Polls are open on Election Day in Ohio, Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Ohio Voter Rights Coalition, a nonpartisan group focused on overcoming barriers to voting, states “If you are in line at your polling place by 7:30 p.m., stay in line — you have the right to vote!”

Voter challenges

An Ohio law, enacted March, 2019, allows voters to be challenged by election officials for the following reasons: If there are questions whether the voter is a U.S. citizen, whether the voter has lived in Ohio for at least 30 days, whether the voter is from the precinct where they claim to live and whether the person is of age to vote, at least 18 years old.

Section 3505.20 of The Ohio Revised Code states,

Challenge of elector at polling place Any person offering to vote may be challenged at the polling place by any precinct election official. If the board of elections has ruled on the question presented by a challenge prior to election day, its finding and decision shall be final, and the voting location manager shall be notified in writing. If the board has not ruled, the question shall be determined as set forth in this section. If any person is so challenged as unqualified to vote, the voting location manager shall tender the person the following oath: "You do swear or affirm under penalty of election falsification that you will fully and truly answer all of the following questions put to you concerning your qualifications as an elector at this election."

(A) If the person is challenged as unqualified on the ground that the person is not a citizen, the precinct election officials shall put the following questions:

(1) Are you a citizen of the United States?

(2) Are you a native or naturalized citizen?

(3) Where were you born?

(4) What official documentation do you possess to prove your citizenship? Please provide that documentation.

If the person offering to vote claims to be a naturalized citizen of the United States, the person shall, before the vote is received, produce for inspection of the precinct election officials a certificate of naturalization and declare under oath that the person is the identical person named in the certificate. If the person states under oath that, by reason of the naturalization of the person's parents or one of them, the person has become a citizen of the United States, and when or where the person's parents were naturalized, the certificate of naturalization need not be produced. If the person is unable to provide a certificate of naturalization on the day of the election, the precinct election officials shall provide to the person, and the person may vote, a provisional ballot under section 3505.181 of the Revised Code. The provisional ballot shall not be counted unless it is properly completed and the board of elections determines that the voter is properly registered and eligible to vote in the election.

(B) If the person is challenged as unqualified on the ground that the person has not resided in this state for thirty days immediately preceding the election, the precinct election officials shall put the following questions:

(1) Have you resided in this state for thirty days immediately preceding this election? If so, where have you resided?

(2) Did you properly register to vote?

(3) Can you provide some form of identification containing your current mailing address in this precinct? Please provide that identification.

(4) Have you voted or attempted to vote at any other location in this or in any other state at this election?

(5) Have you applied for an absent voter's ballot in any state for this election?

If the precinct election officials are unable to verify the person's eligibility to cast a ballot in the election, the precinct election officials shall provide to the person, and the person may vote, a provisional ballot under section 3505.181 of the Revised Code. The provisional ballot shall not be counted unless it is properly completed and the board of elections determines that the voter is properly registered and eligible to vote in the election.

(C) If the person is challenged as unqualified on the ground that the person is not a resident of the precinct where the person offers to vote, the precinct election officials shall put the following questions:

(1) Do you reside in this precinct?

(2) When did you move into this precinct?

(3) When you came into this precinct, did you come for a temporary purpose merely or for the purpose of making it your home?

(4) What is your current mailing address?

(5) Do you have some official identification containing your current address in this precinct? Please provide that identification.

(6) Have you voted or attempted to vote at any other location in this or in any other state at this election?

(7) Have you applied for any absent voter's ballot in any state for this election?

The precinct election officials shall direct an individual who is not in the appropriate polling place to the appropriate polling place. If the individual refuses to go to the appropriate polling place, or if the precinct election officials are unable to verify the person's eligibility to cast a ballot in the election, the precinct election officials shall provide to the person, and the person may vote, a provisional ballot under section 3505.181 of the Revised Code. The provisional ballot shall not be counted

unless it is properly completed and the board of elections determines that the voter is properly registered and eligible to vote in the election.

(D) If the person is challenged as unqualified on the ground that the person is not of legal voting age, the precinct election officials shall put the following questions:

(1) Are you eighteen years of age or more?

(2) What is your date of birth?

(3) Do you have some official identification verifying your age? Please provide that identification.

If the precinct election officials are unable to verify the person's age and eligibility to cast a ballot in the election, the precinct election officials shall provide to the person, and the person may vote, a provisional ballot under section 3505.181 of the Revised Code. The provisional ballot shall not be counted unless it is properly completed and the board of elections determines that the voter is properly registered and eligible to vote in the election.

The voting location manager shall put such other questions to the person challenged as are necessary to determine the person's qualifications as an elector at the election. If a person challenged refuses to answer fully any question put to the person, is unable to answer the questions as they were answered on the registration form by the person under whose name the person offers to vote, or refuses to sign the person's name or make the person's mark, or if for any other reason a majority of the precinct election officials believes the person is not entitled to vote, the precinct election officials shall provide to the person, and the person may vote, a provisional ballot under section 3505.181 of the Revised Code. The provisional ballot shall not be counted unless it is properly completed and the board of elections determines that the voter is properly registered and eligible to vote in the election.

Proper ID is required

All Election Day voters must bring acceptable identification to the polls in order to verify their identity. According to the Ohio Voter Rights Coalition, Valid IDs include:

-Ohio driver's license;

-State of Ohio ID card;

-Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

-U.S. passport;

-U.S. passport card;

-U.S. military ID card;

-Ohio National Guard ID card; or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

-An expiration date that has not passed;

-A photograph of the voter;

-The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

-An unexpired Ohio Driver License, State ID Card, or Interim Documentation with your former address IS an ACCEPTABLE form of ID when your current address is in the pollbook.