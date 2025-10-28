Ohio Supreme Court hears case against approval of state's largest solar project

Opponents of a Madison County solar project are challenging its approval in the Ohio Supreme Court.

Situated on about 6,000 acres, Oak Run Solar is set to be Ohio's largest solar facility, and likely the largest agrovoltaic project in the nation. Oak Run Solar reports that the site would generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 170,000 Ohio households. At the same time, at least 2,000 acres would be farmed thanks to a partnership with Ohio State University.

The Ohio Power Siting Board approved the sprawling project near Plumwood in March, despite pushback from area township trustees and some residents.

The Madison County Board of Commissioners and the boards of trustees for Deercreek, Monroe and Somerford townships filed an appeal of the project last week. The Supreme Court of Ohio is required to hear these types of appeals.

On Tuesday, attorney Jack Van Kley argued on behalf of the trustees and commissioners that the Ohio Power Siting Board accepted an incomplete application that didn't do enough to address the site's visuals, its potential harm to wildlife and soil or the risk of fires from battery storage.

The Power Siting Board's attorney argued that the application met all requirements and pointed out that the board imposed additional requirements that Oak Run must follow.

"The problem with doing it afterwards is that there's no quality control through the public vetting process," Van Kley told the state supreme court justices.

Justice Daniel Hawkins noted that Oak Run Solar's size and its attempt to marry solar production with agriculture makes it somewhat unique.

"I get, in the sense that the Power Siting Board, it's almost being treated like they're just putting up a windmill. I mean, don't you think there should be some extra steps," Hawkins asked. "I would think maybe the siting board should maybe have gone sort of above and beyond, provided some of these other materials, some of the things that are missing."

When the issue of whether Oak Run Solar has a plan and water source to fight fires if they break out at two proposed battery storage facilities on the site, John Secrest spoke on behalf of Oak Run Solar.

"You do not fight those fires with water. You fight those fire with chemicals," Secrest said. "In the requirements, Oak Run must train and provide local fire departments with the ability to fight those fires."

In regards to concerns about aesthetics, Secrest said that Oak Run had provided a landscape mitigation plan, which also received extra stipulations from the Ohio Power Siting Board when the application was approved.

The court may take several months to issue a decision.