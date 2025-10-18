Thousands attend second wave of 'No Kings' protests across Northeast Ohio

Nationwide "No Kings" protests took place Saturday as demonstrators returned to the streets to show their disproval of the Trump administration and its policies.

More than two dozen "No Kings" protests were scheduled across Northeast and North Central Ohio Saturday, according to the No Kings coalition website.

Roughly 700 protesters lined both sides of Ridgewood Drive in Parma Saturday morning.

The majority of voters in the suburban city opted for Trump in the last three presidential elections. But protester and Parma resident Holly Fondale said she thinks people are becoming fed up with Trump in the city.

“I talked to a lot of Republicans, Independents, Democrats, moderate Democrats, far left Democrats. There's a difference this time," she said. "This is affecting a lot of people. A lot of people are going to lose their health insurance. They're not going to be able to afford it. The cost of living is ridiculous. A lot of people are agreeing on more and more things, and this is different.”

Conor Morris / Ideastream Public Media Holly Fondale attended Saturday's "No Kings" protest in Parma while wearing a chicken costume she called "Taco."

She and several other protesters wore colorful inflatable animal suits; hers was a chicken she called “Taco.”

Speakers at the Parma protest included Gulf War veteran and Twinsburg resident Tim Hauser, who raised concerns about cuts to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs affecting health care for veterans, and organizer Kameron Damaska, who called for a general strike.

“I know we all are feeling that pain, and we need to think about, how can this movement pressure in new ways?” Damaska said. “And imagine thousands, millions of people walking out of work in order to protest the Trump administration. That's going to get your bosses' attention.”

Barb Kaplan, with Crooked River Action, which is part of the progressive Indivisible activist group that organized the "No Kings" protests, estimated more than 4,000 people were at the rally in Cuyahoga Falls Saturday.

“The sidewalks are dense (with people), you can barely get through them,” she said. “It’s a very happy and positive event, no issues at all, just people who really want a country that works for them and not just a few billionaires.”

Michael Boles, a 74-year-old veteran from Stow, said the "No Kings" event in Cuyahoga Falls was the first time he’s gone to a protest.

“I served during the Vietnam War period and I didn’t believe in the Vietnam War, but I did what I had to do,” he said. “And I don’t want … a dictator in this country, and that’s the way it’s going.”

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Michael Boles, 74, of Stow, said he’s a veteran who has never protested before. He attended the Oct. 18 "No Kings" protest in Cuyahoga Falls.

In Strongsville, a protest organizer estimated about 3,500 people lined the sidewalk on Pearl Road, while hundreds lined SOM Center Road in Solon.

More than 300 people gathered outside the Tuscarawas County Courthouse in New Philadelphia, according to estimates from two police officers on scene.

Leigh Barr / Ideastream Public Media More than 300 people joined New Philadelphia's "No Kings" protest outside the Tuscarawas County Courthouse Oct. 18, 2025.

Lisa Altobelli, of Elyria, stood with nearly 300 others lining Lorain Road at North Ridgeville's "No Kings" protest. Altobelli held a handmade sign with a heart drawn around the word "America," above the word "King," which was slashed out.

“Nobody in Congress is standing up to Trump, so I’m out here showing my ‘fend for democracy and looking for change,” Altobelli said.

Cathy Fox, a member of Lorain County Democratic Women, said everyone had a different reason for being there.

“Some wanted to just be around people that make them comfortable, among people that can tell them where they can be at a meeting,” Fox said. “Some people wanted to bring their children out to give them an idea about democracy.”

Colleen Harrison-Jorgensen, a resident of Carlisle Township, noted the federal government's decision to rescind funding for public media. She held a sign reading “Say Something, Do Something, Make Some Noise.” Beside her was a small wagon with giant “PBS” letters affixed across the side. Stuffed Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster toys sat in the wagon with a sign that read, “Laid Off by Trump."

“I don’t like what’s happening, especially with PBS,” said Harrison- Jorgensen said. “I know a lot of people rely on that and I’m a big fan of PBS.”

Josh Boose / Ideastream Public Media Colleen Harrison-Jorgensen showed up to North Ridgeville's "No Kings" event to protest federal cuts to funding for public media, among other issues.

Saturday marked the second round of organized "No Kings" protests after droves of demonstrators protested Trump's military parade held in celebration of the Army's 250th anniversary in June, which coincided with Trump's birthday. The "No Kings" movement accuses Trump of behaving more like a monarch than an elected president.

Local organizers estimated about 5,000 people attended June's protest at Willard Park in Downtown Cleveland.

Saturday's protests took place as Immigrations and Custom Enforcement arrests and the deployment of National Guard troops continue nationwide. Many signs and protesters expressed outrage at ramped up ICE raids, and anger about cuts to federal funding. Organizers started "No Kings" protests in dissent of what they say are abuses of power committed by the Trump administration.

This story will be updated.