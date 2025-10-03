Stonewall Columbus gets Ohio Historical Marker, the fourth in state to recognize LGBTQ+ history

Ohio has about 1,750 historical markers, but until Friday, just three of them highlighted LGBTQ+ history.

Friday afternoon, Stonewall Columbus unveiled its new marker celebrating the organization's 45 years of LGBTQ+ activism and support.

Stonewall Columbus Executive Director Densil Porteous said it's a little sad that Stonewall's is only the fourth LGBTQ+ history marker in the state, but he's also proud to have the sign.

"At least our history is starting to be uplifted and seen," Porteous said.

In 2023, Columbus became home to the third LGBTQ+ historical marker in the state, which remembers Summit Station, Ohio's longest-running lesbian bar. The bar is now Summit Music Hall.

Stonewall Columbus' new marker tells the story of the organization's early work fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in the 1980s and 90s. At the time, it was called Stonewall Union.

"As Stonewall Union, we were really an advocacy organization that really fought to ensure that LGBTQ rights were established and enshrined here in Columbus and across Franklin County," Porteous said.

Porteous, who like Stonewall Columbus, is 45 this year, said a lot has changed in four-and-a-half decades. When Stonewall was founded, people in the LGBTQ+ community didn't have equal rights or marriage rights. Now, they do, but the work isn't done.

"We continue to fight challenges here locally and at a national level as we think about how our trans community members are sort of being slowly erased from our history," Porteous said. "They're not being uplifted...and that is a travesty."

Porteous said the community also faces an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation at the state and national levels.

Stonewall's historical maker was supposed to be funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS, in a project called Marking Diverse Ohio. IMLS, which is a federal organization, withdrew the funding in the spring, leaving Stonewall's and nine other LGBTQ+ history markers in limbo.

Stonewall raised the funds to install their marker anyway, just in time for LGBTQ+ history month and a small celebration.

"I think as our community faces so many challenges and headwinds that are pushing us back, you know, a night and an opportunity to celebrate and get together and joy is something that we truly need," Porteous said.

He said going forward, Stonewall will continue to uplift the LGBTQ+ community to make sure it's thriving and seen.