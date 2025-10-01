Federal government shutdown closes Air Force Museum, Aviation Hall of Fame
The impact of the federal government shutdown is being felt in the Dayton area.
The National Museum of the United States Air Force is closed, as is the National Aviation Hall of Fame.
The Museum said in a news release that the closure will remain “until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.”
All events and activities scheduled at the museum will be suspended during the closure.
Updates on the Museum’s status will be posted on its website.