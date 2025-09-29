As bow season gets underway, ODNR may reduce bag limits for deer in three Ohio counties

As a deadly disease sweeps through deer populations in the state, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is considering lowering the number of deer that hunters can take in three southeast Ohio counties.

The reduced limits could take place in Athens, Meigs and Washington counties

Lindsey Krusling with the Ohio Division of Wildlife said this years outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in whitetail deer is "a little unprecedented."

The disease, which is spread by infected midges, or small flies, has been confirmed in 33 Ohio counties. Krusling said this year, Ohio had a lot of midges.

"It was just kind of the perfect storm this year where we had a very rainy spring and then a really hot dry summer," Krusling said.

Deer typically die within a few days of being bitten by an infected midge. The disease tends to go away after the first frost because the midges die.

Krusling said EHD does not affect humans or livestock.

Some cases of the disease have been confirmed in central Ohio, including in Delaware, Morrow and Union counties.

This year's outbreak has been most severe in Washington, Athens and Meigs counties. Around the state, people have reported about 8,200 dead or sick deer. Almost 1,900 of those deer were in Washington County. Krusling said people have reported over 1,600 possible cases of EHD in Athens County and about 1,400 in Meigs County.

Due to the severity of the outbreak in those counties, ODNR is proposing lowering bag limits there from three to two, beginning on Dec. 1, when deer gun hunting season begins.

Archery hunting season started on Saturday. Deer hunting season ends on Feb. 1, 2026.

The public can comment on the proposed bag limit change online at www.wildohio.gov.

The issue will also be discussed at an Ohio Wildlife Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus. Those who want to speak at the meeting can register by calling (614) 265 6304 before Oct. 20. Comments will be limited to three minutes each.

