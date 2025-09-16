Cleveland fire chief on paid leave after post related to Charlie Kirk

Cleveland has placed fire chief Anthony Luke on paid administrative leave after a social media post that contained a gun on a pedestal and a caption stating, “Bring out the next sacrifice!!”

The post shared by Luke also contained a quote from Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator assassinated last week.

“This post romanticizes gun violence, a matter far too serious in a city where we mourn too many families every week, too many lives cut short, and too many children denied safe sleep in their beds,” said Mayor Justin Bibb in a statement.

Bibb said he firmly believes in free speech, “but with rights come responsibilities, especially for those who hold positions of public trust and leadership.

“Chief Luke’s post crossed the line,” Bibb said. “It was insensitive, it was incendiary, and it did not reflect the values of compassion, unity, and safety that I strive to stand for—and that every public safety leader in this city should embody.”

Luke is now on leave pending an investigation. He joined the Cleveland Fire Department in 1994 and was promoted to chief in 2022.

The move follows two other Northeast Ohio officials who have resigned after social media posts following Kirk’s death. In Fairview Park, Council President Michael Kilbane resigned Saturday after posting on the day of Kirk’s death “A lot of good people died today. He wasn’t one of them.”

In a resignation letter posted on the city’s Facebook page, Kilbane wrote “Due to the negative attention a comment that I made on a social media post has brought to the City, I am hereby resigning my position as City Council President, effective immediately. I am sorry to the residents, my neighbors and to my colleagues for everything you’ve had to endure as a result of my comment.”

In Munroe Falls, Council Vice President John Impellizzeri resigned after writing a social media post following Kirk’s death which read, in part, “the world is a better place now that he’s gone.”

Impellizzeri is also under investigation from his employer, University Hospitals, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Munroe Falls Mayor Allen Mavrides wrote a letter to residents saying “The remarks are the Councilmember's words alone. They are not reflective of the views of the city's administration. We extend our condolences to the Kirk family members and those affected by the horrible events in Utah.”