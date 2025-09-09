Ohio State Patrol to take expanded law enforcement role in Cincinnati

Ohio state troopers will play a somewhat more active law enforcement role in Cincinnati.

The city of Cincinnati has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Department of Public Safety to bring in state troopers to help with violent crime prevention.

That MOU lays out the perimeters for so-called "joint enforcement operations," including increased traffic patrols by troopers, aerial criminal apprehension support, focused investigation into liquor establishments that have been the scenes of repeated crime, and a partnership between Cincinnati's Crime Gun Intelligence Center and the state's Narcotics Intelligence Center.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor Aftab Pureval, and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, as well as local elected leaders and federal law enforcement officials, announced the partnership at a news conference Tuesday.

"This MOU with the state of Ohio is another step in the work our police do every day," Pureval said.

In addition, city and state officials will work with federal authorities to pursue federal gun charges against criminals who use illegal firearms.

'This has real results'

DeWine said the average citizen of Cincinnati likely won't notice the expanded presence of state troopers.

"You're not going to see any difference Downtown or in the neighborhoods," he said. "But our experience in other cities has been that this has some real, real results."

DeWine said CPD would have the ultimate say over law enforcement activities in the city. Chief Theetge said CPD welcomes the partnership.

"Our expanded partnerships mean we have more hands, more eyes, and more hearts committed to the cause of safety," she said.

DeWine said state troopers will be focused on specific offenders and locations where crimes are most likely to occur, including liquor stores.

"Every city in this state has a relatively small number of criminals who cause 80 to 90 percent of the violence," he said. "These are the individuals we're going after."

Troopers and other state law enforcement officials have been working with U.S. Marshals on a special task force to apprehend violent fugitives. Cincinnati will take part in that partnership as well.

"These are people who are wanted on charges such as arson, burglary, sexual assault, and murder," DeWine said. "Now we're beefing up these partnerships in Cincinnati even more."

Addressing other issues, including the National Guard

DeWine said local and state law enforcement will work with U.S. attorneys to pursue federal gun charges against people who commit crimes with guns they own illegally. Federal gun regulations are stricter than Ohio's, DeWine said, with higher penalties.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dominic Gerace spoke at Tuesday's news conference. He said his office is focused on "street level" crime in addition to larger-scale national offenses.

"The federal government and federal law enforcement care very deeply about local crime and what's going on in local communities," he said.

Pureval said CPD is in talks with state and federal law enforcement about enhanced tracking of parole violators as well. That's been a big issue locally after the murder of Patrick Heringer in Over-the-Rhine June 4. Mordecia Black is charged in Heringer's death and allegedly violated his parole by removing his ankle monitor and breaking into at least two houses.

Pureval said crime had been "uneven" in the city this summer. Some neighborhoods, including Downtown and Over-the-Rhine, have seen spikes in some violent and property crimes, even as overall crime rates across the city have generally dropped slightly.

"Violent crime continues to be a challenge," Pureval said. "Our local law enforcement has worked night and day to combat these concerning trends."

DeWine said the partnership is about preventing violent crime and isn't an attempt to head off the Trump administration sending in the National Guard. That's something Trump has mentioned as a possibility for cities like Chicago and New Orleans.

Pureval said Cincinnati is happy to partner with state and federal authorities, but doesn't need the National Guard.

"It would be a massive waste of resources and would actually make our city less safe," Pureval said.

Read more: