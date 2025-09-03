Browns enter 2025 with cohesion, free from 'doom and gloom' over Watson

Expectations are low for the Cleveland Browns this season after a disastrous 2024, but a return to a successful philosophy could lead to better results. After partially abandoning coach Kevin Stefanski's zone blocking and "play action fake" scheme in favor of a pass happy approach for Deshaun Watson last season, the team is now showing signs of momentum heading into Sunday's opener against Cincinnati.

"Not that whether you win or lose preseason games (is important), but for the most part, I thought they looked pretty organized and they kind of had a clue of what they wanted to do," Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto said. "So, I'm more encouraged by that because I think Kevin Stefanski has taken hold of this thing again...I'm mildly optimistic that they will be somewhat watchable and likeable. How about that?"

Former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was quickly fired after the disjointed 2024 campaign, when the Browns ranked last in scoring at 15.2 points per game.

"You're out of the fog, and I would say doom and gloom, of Deshaun Watson," Pluto said. "The whole franchise, for three years (was saying) 'We got to get Watson on the field, we got to fix the offense to fix Watson.' Everything was Watson, Watson, Watson. But your quarterback was broken. I believe he was broken physically and also emotionally after a lot of his self-inflicted problems."

With Watson still recovering from tearing the same Achilles' tendon twice, there's a sense of optimism with 2023 season hero and quarterback Joe Flacco starting the 2025 season under center. That was not the case last year.

"The fans knew (Watson) was bad," Pluto said. "The coaches knew he was bad, but more importantly, the players knew. In fact, they knew how bad he was because they're watching the film in depth and they're seeing this guy should not be playing."

Pluto believes that the financial commitment from the franchise to Watson was the reason he played until his injury last year and even led to some resentment from star defensive end Myles Garrett.

But the Browns moves in the offseason gave the players, especially veteran contributors, more confidence. After Garrett signed his extension to stay in Cleveland, he told reporters that one of the reasons to stay was he knew the plan at quarterback.

"They had told him they were going to sign Flacco," Pluto said. "The guys love Flacco. I think they trust him, and also Myles and some of those other veterans who have been here awhile, they've been through enough rookie quarterbacks."

So rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will wait while Flacco starts the season against a gauntlet of opponents, starting Sunday with Cincinnati.

"Their first six opponents, the combined record (last year) is 71-31," Pluto said. Joe Flacco at 40, who's been through just about everything you can have in football, can take a punch. It's almost like he's the veteran fighter. He can go out there and keep the fight going and I think that's important."

The offense gets a lot of attention, but the Browns defense and special teams must also return to their 2023 form to give Cleveland a chance. Pluto said the team has high hopes for rookie defenders Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger and the rest of their "front seven" defensive linemen and linebackers. Injuries and lack of depth among the defensive backs is a concern, along with new kicker Andre Szmyt. Veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins was cut after training camp. Pluto believes Hopkins hasn't been the same since the playoff run in 2023 because of soft tissue injuries.

With all the excitement of a new season, some fans are already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft and quarterback class, since the Browns have two first round picks and no clear answer for the future at the position. But after a terrible 3-14 season, what do Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry have to do to ensure they'll be making those picks?

"I think you've got to win at least six games," Pluto said. "That's not a high bar, that's 6-11. And you have to have a team that looks like it's in games and looks like its' prepared. It better be, and if it's not and they go 3-14 again, well, then they have to make big changes."

