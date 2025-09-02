Port of Cleveland names Jeff Epstein president and CEO

The Port of Cleveland has named Jeff Epstein as its next president and CEO, the agency announced Tuesday.

Epstein, who will assume the role Oct. 15, succeeds William Friedman, who left the Port of Cleveland in December and was replaced by Dave Gutheil on an interim basis. Gutheil, previously the Port’s chief commercial officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Epstein was most recently the chief of integrated development for the City of Cleveland, overseeing economic growth and community revitalization.

“The Port is more than a gateway for ships and cargo — it can and should be a gateway to new jobs, thriving neighborhoods, global connections, and a waterfront that is a source of

pride for every resident.” Epstein said Tuesday in a news release. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity and look forward to working with the board, staff, and our many partners to use the Port’s tools to catalyze jobs, investment and shared prosperity across our region.”

Epstein is credited with helping create the Shore-to-Core-to-Shore and East Side Neighborhood tax increment financing districts, which the release said will fund more than $3 billion and $100 million in redevelopment, respectively.

He also directed $175 million of the city of Cleveland's American Rescue Plan Act portfolio and helped design Cleveland's Economic Resurgence in Action strategy, aimed at industrial and neighborhood revival, according to the release.

Prior to his role with the city, Epstein was executive director of Midtown Cleveland Inc. and the Cleveland Health Tech Corridor.

"This is one of the most significant leadership roles in our region — overseeing maritime operations, innovative financing, and complex development projects that shape our economy and our waterfront,” Dave Wondolowski, the Port's board chair, said in the release. “Jeff’s proven track record—from pioneering the Shore-to-Core-to-Shore financing strategy, to leading complex projects, to creating innovative development tools—makes him uniquely qualified to guide the Port into its next chapter.”