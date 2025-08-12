Officers involved in the shooting death of a Dayton man will not face criminal charges

Officers who shot and killed a 26-year-old Dayton man last October won’t face criminal charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury reviewed the shooting death of Taylor Cotton last week. The grand jury decided against issuing any indictments.

Two prosecutors from Franklin County were appointed to run the investigation.

Cotton was killed on October 19.

Prosecutors say his mother called 9-1-1 to report that he was having a mental health crisis and threatening to kill her.

She then called again to report that he had a gun. Prosecutors say Cotton then drove away with a shotgun, then returned to his mother’s home on Rosedale Drive.

Cotton remained in the car, with the door open and the gun in his lap. Multiple officers say they tried to negotiate with him for about a half hour and have him put the gun down.

Prosecutors allege Cotton then got out of the car and pointed the shotgun at officers.

Six Dayton police officers, one Moraine officer, and one Montgomery County Deputy fired their guns, striking Cotton multiple times.

The investigation found that Cotton’s shotgun was unloaded.