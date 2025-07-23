Cleveland's Japanese Garden is celebrating its 50th anniversary

The Cleveland Botanical Garden is celebrating 50 years of its Japanese Garden.

Throughout the summer, a new exhibit, “Between Water and Stone,” offers activities and classes on Japanese culture and traditional garden design, horticulturist Caroline Watson said.

The garden is known as Gan Ryuu Tei, which means “rock stream garden,” according to the botanical garden’s website. It was designed in 1975 by David Slawson and blends elements of Japanese tea and dry landscape gardens, Watson said. Upon entering the exhibit, visitors are met with intricate patterns of raked sand, pruned bonsai trees and a red torii—a traditional Japanese gate.

Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media A Torii welcomes visitors to Cleveland Botanical Garden's "Between Water and Stone" exhibit on July 10, 2025. Toriis traditionally welcome guests into a shrine—in this case, it invites garden visitors to celebrate 50 years of the Japanese Water Garden, as part of a featured exhibit open through September 1.

The lower level is shaded and calm, allowing visitors to mindfully observe the traditional features of the garden.

On a recent afternoon at the garden, East Liverpool resident Kayla Coleman said she enjoyed visiting the quiet space.

“I'm actually honestly surprised how peaceful it is here since we're in the middle of a city,” Coleman said. “I mean, you still hear some of the cars, but it's not as loud as I expected it to be.”

Another visitor, Cleveland Heights resident Linda Cooper, said she enjoyed the break from the heat.

“I like how it’s also like 15 degrees cooler down here than it is up there,” Cooper said.

Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media The Cleveland Botanical Garden's beloved Japanese Garden welcomes visitors into a world of calming, natural beauty on July 10, 2025. As the garden turns 50, guests are encouraged to further appreciate the Gan Ryuu Tei, or "Rock Steam Garden," through September 1.

Although signage throughout the space explains Japanese garden principles, visitors are left to experience the garden at their own pace, Watson added.

“It’s not traditional to instruct the guest on how to experience the garden,” Watson said. “However they experience it is how it should be experienced. So, I would just encourage people to kind of slow down and contemplate.”

Garden-wide annual plantings are also on theme with the exhibit and will feature woody plants and conifers, according to Watson.

Events will continue through Sept. 1, with an anniversary celebration on Aug. 21. Visitors can participate in traditional Japanese dance with ShoJoJi Japanese dancers, learn origami and enjoy live music from a shakuhachi musician.