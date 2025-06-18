Here's what the new Brent Spence companion bridge will look like

We're getting a look at the design plans for the new Brent Spence Bridge companion bridge. The governors of Ohio and Kentucky unveiled the plans in a pair of videos.

"We wanted this bridge to be cost effective, to work for motorists going back and forth, be functional, but we also want it to look good," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. "We wanted to kind of have that iconic look that we associate with bridges going across the Ohio River, particularly those that are in Cincinnati."

The selected design is a cable-stayed independent deck bridge with two levels. According to a release, both decks will be supported by a cabling system similar to the Abraham Lincoln Bridge in Louisville and Veterans Glass City Skyway in Toledo. Unlike other double-decker bridges, no steel work will connect the two decks.

"The design selected is a state-of-the-art double-decker bridge that prioritizes safety, efficiency and cost as well as getting this project done as fast as possible for our people," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "Selecting the bridge design is a big step forward in this historic project. Now the project team can continue pre-construction."

1 of 5 — V01_From-KY-shore-scaled.jpg Artist renderings of the selected design for the new Brent Spence Bridge companion bridge. Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project / Provided

A big difference from the existing Brent Spence is that northbound traffic will travel on the top deck rather than the bottom deck. That means drivers heading into Ohio from Kentucky will maintain their view of the Cincinnati skyline. The view of the city from atop the I-71/75 hill heading into the city — referred to as the "cut in the hill" — is beloved by many in the Tri-State.

The design was selected from "multiple concepts." The news release says it also was lower in cost and easier to build than the other options, and has been approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

"The design-build team will continue to advance the project toward final engineering and construction phases," the release concludes.

A groundbreaking date on the $3.6 billion project hasn't been set. WVXU has been told by several sources that a ceremonial groundbreaking could happen before the end of the year. However, substantial work should begin in 2026.

AECOM is the lead designer on the bridge project and Jacobs is the engineer. Walsh Kokosing Joint Venture is the contractor for Phase 3 of the project, which is the first and largest component.

