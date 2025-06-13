No Kings protests are planned for Saturday. What are they, and where in Northeast Ohio

Grassroots and volunteer efforts are coming together across the nation to form mass mobilization efforts protesting President Donald Trump and a military parade scheduled Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Rallies are planned across the country Saturday to protest President Trump and a parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250 birthday, which falls on the president’s birthday. The mass mobilization efforts which have been dubbed No Kings Day of Defiance were initially organized by Indivisible, which describes itself as a grassroots movement focused on electing progressive leaders and defeating the Trump agenda.

Cindy Demsey, Chair of Cuyahoga Women’s Caucus one of the organizers for the Cleveland No Kings protest said the mobilization will be a chance for Americans to voice frustration about the president.

In a June 6 statement No Kings said, “The “No Kings” mobilization is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools.”

Trump originally planned the military parade back in 2018 but had to cancel it due to high-cost estimates and numerous date delays according to the Associated Press . The AP estimates the 2025 parade could cost between $25 million and $45 million.

“This is not Russia. He is not Putin. This is not North Korea. He is not Kim Jong Un even if he wants to be,” said Demsey. “This is not China where we put our military on display.”

Demsey said the Saturday protest will also provide participants the chance to voice frustration over the Trump Administration’s increase in immigration detentions.

As of Thursday, Demsey said they are expecting 1,900 people to attend the protest in Cleveland.

In a June 8 statement No Kings said some 1,800 rallies planned across the country.

Demsey says the protests will be peaceful, nonviolent gatherings, and No Kings added on its website that organizers are trained in de-escalation and will work to ensure only peaceful actions transpire.

Demsey says the demonstrations will proceed regardless of the weather.

“If you don’t speak out and if you don’t stand up then we are at the breaking point of losing our democracy,” said Demsey. “We are not giving up our country and the rights that we cherish.”

Protests are planned in communities across Northeast Ohio including: