Air Force Research Lab, DeWine renew agreement to share science, technology

The Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has renewed its close working ties with the state of Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and AFRL Commander Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday that calls for sharing science, technology and information.

“This is the state of Ohio’s commitment to continue to work very, very closely with the Air Force," DeWine said, "to continue to work very, very closely with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, for national defense purposes and for the purposes of Ohio moving forward.”

The AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force. The lab’s workforce covers nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.

It has 12,500 airmen, Space Force guardians, Pentagon civilians and contractors. The lab manages a $9.5 billion budget and an additional $3 billion in externally funded research.

The research lab can't accomplish its mission alone, Bartolomei told those gathered.

“Our job is to win the future for our Air Force and Space Force. We do this through the discovery, development, and integration of high impact technologies to our warfighters," he said.

"That’s why partnerships like the one we celebrate today are incredibly important," Bartolomei said. "With our win-together mindset, we can bring the future faster for our nation, for our communities.”

Representatives from the Dayton Development Coalition also attended the signing ceremony on Monday in Beavercreek.

DeWine said the exchange of science and technology information outlined in the agreement will foster economic development as other companies come into the state.

Addressing questions from the media, DeWine reaffirmed his strong support of Intel's continued investment in the state, saying "They’ve already put $8 billion into the ground, so I can guarantee there will be chips manufactured here."

DeWine also said the state knew Intel might not move as fast as the company wanted to.

"This is subject to market (forces) and to other things, but I still have great conference in Intel and what they’re going to be doing here," the governor said.

