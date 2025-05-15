Ohio Supreme Court weighs proposed changes to interpreter services, could allow AI

The Ohio Supreme Court has proposed rules on how courts could use generative artificial intelligence for language interpretation.

It's a part of an effort to increase the availability of language services in Ohio courtrooms.

There are about 250 interpreters certified through the Ohio Supreme Court, but some languages only have one or two interpreters. Only four are certified in Haitian Creole, a population that's increased recently in Ohio, and they're all located out of state.

The rule changes were suggested by the court's Commission on the Rules of Superintendence and the Advisory Committee on Language Services, "in response to the ongoing demand for language interpreters in courtrooms. To make it easier to certify and keep interpreters."

Court interpreters are certified through the Ohio Supreme Court and paid by the county or municipality where they provide their service.

The new rule would allow the use of generative artificial intelligence to assist with basic "translation" in Ohio courts, but not for more subjective or legally important "interpretation."

So, if approved, AI could be used to translate general information, as long as it's disclosed, but not for legal forms or substantive legal writing.

"Non-substantive, non-legal writings include materials relating to general court information such as websites, webpages, chatbots, court signage, court hours, department or office locations, and other writings that are not legal in nature and do not implicate a litigant’s constitutional or civil rights," the proposal states.

It would be banned from being used to interpret proceedings and court functions where a person's rights are at stake.

Commentary within the proposed rule change states the use of AI could harm people who need language services.

"The use of artificial intelligence oral interpretation is subject to error, misrepresentation, breach of privacy, and may cause harm to the individual who receives the information in the foreign language, or that the court may receive the information in English," the proposal states. "By using artificial intelligence oral interpretation, the output may jeopardize the litigant’s constitutional or civil rights."

The other proposals would make a three-year language certification permanent, allow semi-certified interpreters to work on minor cases and allow the court to accept out-of-state certifications.

The Ohio Supreme Court is accepting comments on the proposed changes through June 2. Comments have to submitted in writing to Bruno Romero at LangComments@sc.ohio.gov or via mail at Supreme Court of Ohio, 65 South Front Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Comments by mail or email have to include a full name and mailing address.