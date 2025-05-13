Buckeye Commons replaces Center for Belonging and Social Change inside the Ohio Union

Ohio State University is introducing Buckeye Commons, a new program for students that will be housed in the former location for the Center for Belonging and Social Change in the Ohio Union, after the center was shut down following state and federal mandates against diversity, equity, and inclusion at universities.

The Buckeye Commons partially opened after the permanent closure of the Center for Belonging and Social Change at the end of April. University officials say the new office is expected to be fully staffed and open by next fall.

Initial planning for Buckeye Commons started when it became apparent that the Center for Belonging and Social Change would be shut down. One of the first steps for the Office of Student Life was to approach students for their opinions.

“It was important for me to be able to hear from students about a couple of things,” said Melissa Shivers, vice president of student life at Ohio State. “What do you think you're going to be missing, and what kind of things would you like to see happen in this space? Those were two of the most fundamental questions.”

Shivers met with representatives from more than 30 different student organizations to ask what they would like to see. Common requests were for an open place to build community, mentorship and a place to easily find campus resources.

“One of the most striking sort of requests from the students, from my perspective, was access to mentorship, advocacy and an overall sense of care and belonging,” Shivers said. “Those are sort of the key things that the students shared. If we can do all of those things, we will feel like this space continues to be our home.”

New programs planned would include leadership development, community engagement and in-office academic counseling.

The commons will offer a home for existing programming for the university as well. Shivers said university leaders hope to host events with the Student Wellness Center, First Year Experience, Military and Veteran Services, the Alumni Association, Disability Services and first generation student programs.