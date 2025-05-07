Here's how Northeast Ohio library levies fared in the 2025 primary

Public libraries' requests for levy renewals fared well in Northeast Ohio in Tuesday's primary election, according to unofficial election results.

The support comes as funding is up in the air for public libraries in the state. The Ohio legislature is considering eliminating the Public Library Fund, which puts a percentage of the state's General Revenue Fund toward public libraries. Instead, Republican lawmakers have changed library funding to a line item amount, which will be subjected to changes every budget cycle. Although funding from the Institute for Museum and Library Services, a federal agency that provides grants for libraries, has gone through, the future of the agency is unclear, with the majority of the staff on administrative leave by the Trump administration.

In Summit County, Barberton Public Library's five year, 1.9 mill operating levy renewal passed, with 72% of voters approving it.

Akron-Summit County Public Library's 1 mill capital levy was successful, with 68% of voters approving the levy. The levy will be used to make repairs and improvements to the library's buildings, according to library officials.

In Tuscarawas County, Gnadenhutten Public Library's levy renewal passed. Voters overwhelmingly approved the five year, 1 mill renewal operating levy, which accounts for about 40% of the library's funding, with 84% of the vote.

In Richland County, Marvin Memorial Library's five year, 1.75 mill renewal levy passed with 74% of voters approving it. The levy covers about 50% of the library's expenses.

In Stark County, Louisville Public Library was successful with a five year, 1 mill levy renewal, which accounts for about one third of the library's budget. Sixty percent of voters supported the levy.

In Lake County, Perry Public Library was successful with a five year, 0.75 mill levy renewal. The renewal passed with 73% of the vote.

In Lorain County, the Lorain Public Library System's five year, 0.75 mill levy renewal for the Columbia branch passed, with 60% of voters approving it.

