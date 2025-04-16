Ohio State grad student sues Trump administration over revoked visa

An Ohio State University student has sued President Donald Trump and other Trump administration officials for pulling his F-1 visa after participating in pro-Palestinian protests last year.

Ahwar Sultan is joined by the Students for Justice in Palestine at Ohio State as a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The suit said Sultan was identified in media reports as one of the people arrested on April 25, 2024 during a protest on Ohio State's South Oval against the war in Gaza.

It said that Sultan, who is from India, was told by the university in early April that the federal government had revoked his visa. That came a week after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on March 27 that the State Department had revoked the visas of about 300 foreign students.

The suit said the Trump administration's actions are part of a larger pattern of government repression of constitutionally protected speech and protest.

It said visa revocations effectively strip people of their ability to remain a student in the United States.

Sultan lives in Columbus and is a second-year graduate student in comparative studies at Ohio State and has been admitted to the PhD program in history of art.

Also named as defendants in the suit are Rubio, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and acting U.S. director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons.

The Associated Press reported that several international students have filed similar lawsuits. Their schools range from private universities like Harvard and Stanford to large public institutions like the University of Maryland to some small liberal arts colleges.

Twelve international students at Ohio State have had their visas revoked.

Ohio State President Ted Carter said in a statement on April 8 that the federal government did not formally notify university officials about the visa revocations, and did not give a reason why the students' visas were revoked.

Last week, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said that because of privacy and other considerations and visa confidentiality, the department generally will not comment on actions with respect to specific cases.

