Ohio's May primary is coming, with Monday marking the last day to register to vote

With just over 30 days till the May 6 primary, Monday is the last day Ohioans can register to vote in it. The ballot includes only one statewide issue but there are levies and races on local ballots. Early voting at each county's early voting center begins on Tuesday.

Ohioans can register online at this link. Those who want to double-check to ensure they are still registered can do so by clicking here.



One statewide issue on the ballot

Issue 2 is a renewal of the State Capital Improvements Program, a 40-year-old initiative that allows the state to issue bonds to pay for public improvements. This year's renewal includes an increase in borrowing authority—up to $2.5 billion over 10 years.

Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman is part of the Strong Ohio Communities Coalition, the group campaigning for the renewal of the bond program. He said the measure would allow the state to issue bonds up to $250 million a year over the next decade to pay for important public works.

"We do a lot of road paving, bridge replacements, storm water improvement—which is a hot topic after this past weekend—and water and sewer line upgrades," Coleman said.

Coleman said Issue 2 would not raise taxes. And he said it would benefit every community in Ohio, regardless of its size.

"If you look at some of these villages and rural areas, you know a sewer or water line project can be a major cost for a community. And having funds available through this program is vital," Coleman said.

Bonds are repaid out of existing state revenue. The program was first approved by voters in 1987. Since then, it has provided funding for more than 19,000 infrastructure projects across all 88 counties.

Ohio's constitution requires bond issues to be amendments to that document, which only allows the state to carry a debt limit of $750,000. The text is here. Issue 2 would be approved with a simple majority vote. And it will likely be the last one with that number for decades, since lawmakers approved legislation last year to number statewide ballot issues consecutively.

On May 6 voters will also decide primaries for city councils, boards of education and other local candidate contests, as well as school and library levies.



Here's how to vote and when you can

Ballots can be requested through applications on boards of elections websites, and can be returned by mail. A ballot must be postmarked no later than May 5 and must be received by the county board of elections by May 10. Only the voter, the voter's spouse, the voter's child or another close relative can return their ballot in person to the county board of elections, though disabled voters can select another person to return their ballots (other than an employer or an official in their union if they are a member of one).

Ohioans are required to show one of these kinds of photo ID when voting in person, either early or on election day:



Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

A US passport or US passport card

US military ID card, Ohio National Guard ID card or US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

There is no early voting on May 5, the day before the election.