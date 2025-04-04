Kent State University says federal government revoked visas of four students

The visas of one Kent State University international student and three postgraduate students have been revoked by the Trump administration, Kent State University President Todd Diacon said Friday.

The news comes as the federal government also revoked the visas of a "small number" of students at the University of Cincinnati, that university's president said Thursday.

Diacon said Kent State was not given "advanced notice nor specific reasons for these decisions.

"Kent State values its international students," Diacon wrote in his email to the campus. "They are a part of our community. They are Golden Flashes. We celebrate them at events throughout the academic year, and especially at Commencement. We are deeply committed to working with our current students to devise degree completion options, and with our recent graduates to assist with their situations. Our dedicated professors and academic leaders are devoted to this work, and we thank them for making the best of unprecedented circumstances."

The three post-graduate students had Optional Practical Training post-graduate work permits, Diacon wrote, which is temporary employment related to a student with an F-1 visa's area of study. F-1 visas allow international students to study in the U.S.

The Associated Press reports that the federal government has widened a crackdown on international students in recent weeks, with incidents of visas being revoked or legal residency status terminated entirely in Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Colorado and elsewhere.