Transportation budget, including Ohio voter registration change and more, awaiting DeWine's action

The $11 billion transportation budget is awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature, after passing both the House and Senate unanimously. But Democrats complained about a voter registration provision in the bill. And that's apparently has raised questions for DeWine as well.

The Senate added to the transportation budget a provision the House had dropped; proof of citizenship for people who register to vote at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. House Republicans had put in that provision initially, but then compromised with Democrats by changing it to a ban on BMV employees and deputy registrars from offering registration forms to people who are ineligible.

DeWine was asked at the Columbus Metropolitan Club if that should be in the transportation budget. Without threatening a veto, he repeated something he’s said before—that he would need to be persuaded to sign another election-related law.

“I think the burden of proof is on anyone who wants to issue wants to change it," DeWine said. "We’ve changed it a few times. We've done some different things. I'll take a look at that one that gets to me.”



Transportation budget also cuts passenger rail proposal, adds lawmaker pay boost

The House version of the transportation budget also proposed $50,000 for Ohio to rejoin the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission. DeWine described joining that commission as a process to allow a future governor or legislature to "make a decision about whether or not rail transportation, passenger transportation, makes sense for the state of Ohio."

The transportation budget also includes pay raises for some members of House leadership. Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) expanded his leadership team from six to nine, adding a House assistant speaker pro tempore and naming four people as majority whip.

A Senate amendment would officially create the position of House Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore and set the salary at $99,903.90, starting this calendar year. That would raise the pay of Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), who wasn't in leadership last year and earned just under $78,600. The amendment also allows for "one or more members to receive the compensation amount for the position of House Majority Whip." An analysis from the Legislative Service Commission notes the Ohio Constitution ban any change in a state lawmaker's compensation from taking effect during their term in office.

The transportation budget must be signed by Monday.