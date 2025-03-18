Ohio bill allows dogs who bite in unprovoked situations to be put down the first time it happens

Last fall, two dogs mauled a Pickaway County woman, causing her death. Earlier this month, an eight year old Columbus boy was disfigured and sustained serious injuries after two dogs, who were running the neighborhood loose at the time, attacked him.

These cases show that serious dog bites are more common than some might think. And sometimes it’s difficult for authorities to put down a dog declared as dangerous, even after those incidents.

Rep. Kevin Miller (R-Newark) said current Ohio law on dog attacks can be confusing, because it's been modified over the years, making it unclear and difficult to understand. Miller said some unprovoked dog attacks have resulted in serious injuries or deaths. He said a bill he's working on would change that.

“Those dogs do not get a free kill or a free serious injury to someone. They are going to be euthanized,” Miller said.

Miller is quick to stress this only applies to unprovoked attacks. He said his bill would allow dog wardens to immediately seize a dog that caused a serious bite.

“We are looking at the dog warden to immediately be able to seize these animals until a probable cause hearing is held, at which time if it is found that they were unprovoked, and they caused serious physical harm and or death, the dogs would be euthanized," Miller said.

Other lawmakers in previous General Assemblies have tried to deal with this issue. Former Sen. Bill Beagle (R-Tipp City) proposed a bill to strengthen Ohio’s laws on dangerous dogs. But that legislation failed to make it through the legislature.