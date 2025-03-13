Trump administration closes Cleveland's US Department of Education office

The U.S. Department of Education confirmed this week that the federal government has laid off all employees at, and closed, its Cleveland office, which included an Office for Civil Rights that investigated complaints of education-related civil rights violations.

An unsigned statement from the U.S. Department of Education's press office emailed Wednesday to Ideastream Public Media confirmed the closing but declined to confirm how many people were laid off at the Cleveland office, which was located in Cleveland's Playhouse Square.

"I can confirm that the regional Cleveland office was closed and all employees in that office were impacted by the reduction in force (RIF)," the person wrote. "I do not have specific personnel numbers at this time."

The closure was part of a sweeping national move to cut the size of the U.S. Department of Education nearly in half, from 4,133 employees to 2,183 through a mix of voluntary retirements and layoff notices, according to a news release on the department's website.

The Department of Education at the same time moved to abolish half of all Office for Civil Rights locations across the U.S., including Cleveland, Politico reported. The office serves as local hubs for investigations of violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Civil rights investigators interviewed by Politico said it will now be "virtually impossible" for any previously opened investigations to be completed. Locally, the Office for Civil Rights had opened an investigation into Case Western Reserve University last year based on complaints of bias against Palestinian students and their supporters.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to close the U.S. Department of Education, although that would require an act of Congress. Linda McMahon, the recently confirmed secretary of education, said in the press release this week that the layoffs are a "significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system."

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” McMahon said. “I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department."