Worthington Steel to close Cleveland plant it operated with Canadian company as tariffs loom

Worthington Steel announced it will close its Cleveland-area plant it operated with Canadian metals distributor Samuel, Son & Company as the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and metal imports loom in the economy.

The company said the Worthington Samuel Coil Processing plant at 4600 Heidtman Parkway in Cleveland will be consolidated with other operations in Twinsburg, Ohio by the end of May. This could affect as many as 55 positions, according to a filing written by Vice President of Operations Brad Kern to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Kern wrote that these affected employees are not represented by a union.

The company said in a statement Thursday it was a difficult decision that was made after a lengthy analysis of the company.

The jobs impacted include material handlers, production set-up leads, operators and several other positions.

The statement said all affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs within Worthington Steel. Those who choose not to continue with the company will receive severance and help finding other work.

It is unclear if Trump's tariffs impacting imports from Canada could affect either company.

Melissa Dykstra, the company's vice president of corporate communications and investor relations said in a statement the tariffs did not factor into this decision.

The off-again, on-again tariff threats from Trump would levy a 25% import tax on Canadian goods, including steel.

Trump put a pause on the tariffs on Mexico with an executive order on Thursday until at least April 2.