East Palestine releases progress report, 2 years after train derailment

East Palestine has released its 2024 Progress Report, more than two years after the fiery train derailment that upended life in the small town on the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3, 2023, leading to the vent and burn of the carcinogen vinyl chloride. Residents were ordered to evacuate and, since returning, have complained of symptoms they say are related to the derailment. Many have moved out of town, leading to concerns about the housing market and economic development in the village.

"While we will not forget the day and events that followed, what we choose to remember is the resiliency of the town and the strength we have shown as we pushed forward and continued to make progress to rebuild and improve our community," the report states.

The report outlines accomplishments the village has made in the two years since the derailment, including rebranding the village with a new logo and slogan: "Pride. Tradition. Progress."

The village has also created a new website to proactively communicate positive developments and recovery information, launched new social media and produced a monthly newsletter called "East Palestine Progress," according to the report.

East Palestine Village Council has began filming its bimonthly meetings, according to the report.

In response to the derailment, Norfolk Southern has spent $104 million in community relief in East Palestine and surrounding areas, including improving East Palestine City Park. Norfolk Southern also purchased and renovated the exterior of the village's historic train depot and gifted it to the village, which has received $55,000 from Opportunity Appalachia to develop the depot, according to the report. Requests for proposals to use the space are still being accepted, according to the report.

The village also purchased the former PNC Bank property to develop a community plaza, according to the report.

In response to concerns about the village's economy, officials launched the East Palestine VIP Shopper Club, where local vendors offer deals and discounts to members, according to the report. The village received a Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to develop a comprehensive safety action plan to improve streets for pedestrians and increase safety around parks and schools, according to the report. East Palestine is collaborating with Small Nation, which works with small town revitalization, to create a strategic plan for the village's Downtown, according to the report.