Juneteenth flag to be flown outside Ohio Statehouse

A new flag will officially be raised outside of the Ohio Statehouse.

On Monday, Senate Assistant Minority Leader Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus) announced in a statement that the Juneteenth Flag has officially been added to the list of flags allowed to be raised outside the Statehouse.

“This is a monumental moment to commemorate and pay tribute to the struggles and sacrifices African Americans have endured in the United States,” Craig said. “The flying of this flag at our state capitol will remind Ohioans of the legislature’s continued fight to eradicate systemic racism in Ohio. This is another step forward to secure racial equity and justice for all within our state.”

In 2021, Juneteenth was officially made a paid state holiday in Ohio. The holiday is celebrated annually on June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in confederate states in 1865.

The flag will be raised every Juneteenth.