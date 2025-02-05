One dead, five injured in shooting at KDC/ONE in New Albany

One person is dead and five have been taken to area hospitals following a mass shooting at KDC/ONE cosmetics warehouse in New Albany Tuesday night.

New Albany police identified the suspect as Bruce Reginald Foster III. New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said Foster worked at KDC/ONE. Authorities are looking for him.

New Albany police received a call of an active shooter at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the light-manufacturing facility at 8825 Smith's Mill Road. KDC/One makes beauty and personal care products.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said early Wednesday that about 150 people were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

"This has been a very tragic situation," Jones said. "This is something we hoped would never happen in our community, but we prepare for it and this is where we are at now."

Jones said he did not know the conditions of those taken to the hospitals. He did not identify the person who died or those injured.

Jones said the person who died was in the building.

Jones said a handgun was found at the scene.

Jones said the shooting appears to be a targeted attack. He said police do not have a motive. He said authorities have checked several locations.

The chief said that Foster did not drive to work. He said it appears Foster left the building after the shooting, and a ride was waiting for him before police arrived.

Jones said detectives were interviewing people who were in the building. He said there are witnesses. They were evacuated to a neighboring building.

More than two dozen police vehicles were at the scene Wednesday morning, including those from Franklin County and Licking County sheriff's departments, and Columbus, Pataskala, Gahanna and Johnstown police, Jones said.

The chief said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, the U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshal's Service are helping with the investigation.

WOSU reporter George Shillcock contributed to this story.

(This is a developing story. Follow WOSU News for more details.)

