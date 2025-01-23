'New era' for Shaker Square promises programming, signage, housing to increase patronage

Change is soon to come at Shaker Square intended to usher it into a new generation.

Shaker Square is one of the country's oldest shopping centers. The square was in foreclosure three years ago before the City of Cleveland purchased it and named Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten, Bell, Carr Development co-owners.

After a $5 million investment into necessary rehabilitation on the property and more than a year of public engagement, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress CEO Tania Menesse said it was clear the public did not want the square to be reinvented.

"All of the elements that make this a unique and special place already exist," Menesse said. "What it needs is an infusion of energy and investment and a real support of the broader business community to really realize the vision of the square."

As a result, new programming will be brought to the square as early as this summer, Menesse said.

"Everyday programing like Zumba in the park and a playground that kids can play on and shade areas that are comfortable so that people could just lounge and bring their own activity to the square."

A renovation of Dave's Market along with lighting improvements through a collaboration with Destination Cleveland will also take place in the square this year, Menesse said.

Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Burten, Bell, Carr Development Plans for Shaker Square outside of Dave's Market include upgraded signage, lighting, murals and seating areas.

The plan also includes investment into existing programming, like the North Union Farmers Market and the annual Cleveland Garlic Festival.

Cleveland Neighborhood Progress will also keep visitors in mind, Menesse said, by adding welcome signs, wayfinding signage to the square and clearer passageways from parking lots to the main promenade.

Funding for development projects in the square still needs to be raised.

"Larger pieces of public space improvement, really unifying the promenades throughout the square, the mid-block crosswalks and really activating those green spaces, those will take design and engineering, fundraising and construction." Menesse said. "Those are the parts of the plan that are, probably three, five, eight years out."

The new era also brings a new thought process to using space in and around Shaker Square, according to Menesse. Teams are considering using the second floor space for new businesses.

"A big part of this plan is to really utilize the second floor of the square to bring more wellness and recreation and service oriented businesses that will bring activity to the square as well," she said.

Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Burten, Bell, Carr Development Plans for the revamped Shaker Square include improved public space, pedestrian safety features and parking enhancements.

The team will soon be in search of developers to construct mixed-income housing behind the Dave's Market, and in the northwest and south portions of the square.

"Reintroducing housing on some of the parcels behind the square will be a great way to spread some of that risk and take pressure off of the retail rent proceeds for the financial health of the square," Project Manager Allen Penniman said. "There's a demand for high quality, family sized, well-maintained housing. And we think that there's plenty of space for that."

Cafe Indigo, a new coffee shop that will offer ice cream, soup, sandwiches and more, is set to open in the square on February 5. The square has not yet found tenants to take over the former EDWINS and EDWINS Too locations, but Menesse said she hopes to have those spaces filled by the summer.

Public engagement will continue as Cleveland Neighborhood Progress moves forward with implementation of its vision for the square, Menesse said, with the hope of creating a safe and accessible third space for all who visit.