What kinds of changes to Ohio laws would make life easier for aging seniors?

Ohioans are getting older. While the state's overall population growth is slow, the percentage of Ohioans above the age of 60 is rising.

“I don't think that it is any secret that Ohio has a rapidly aging population," said Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, the Ohio House Minority Leader.

State figures show the demographic is expected to include a quarter of Ohio’s population in the next five years. That’s higher than the anticipated nationwide figure of 20%.

The number of people living to the age of 85 or older is also increasing.

“The reality is, Ohioans are aging at a much higher rate than than we have people being born in the state," Russo said.

Grant Ames with central Ohio’s Area Agency on Aging said the population in growing areas like Franklin County will still see a shift toward more people over the age of 60.

“And then in the outer counties, we're also seeing a shift. The majority of individuals that are living in those areas are 60 and over," Ames said.

Ames said with more people in an older demographic, the need for services will have to keep up.

"(We have) to make sure that folks can stay independent and stay at home and make sure that they have the services that they need to live happy and healthy lives," Ames said.

Are the systems that support people as they age in Ohio ready?

Russo said just like a person has to make preparations to age, the state needs to do the same thing.

“They're not new issues. We've known about this for a while. Unfortunately, I don't think that we have been as proactive in these policies as we should be and treating it with the urgency that we should treat it, because this is a problem that's not going away," she said.

There will be strains on the workforce, because not only will people age out faster than young people join, many people of working age will have obligations as caregivers.

Kelsey Bergfeld, chief policy officer at the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging, said lawmakers should extend protections for paid-time off for family members, and create tax breaks for the cost to care for older adults.

“That older adult may have doctor's appointments that they may need help with or transportation to other activities like grocery shopping. To allow paid leave for a family member to take care of that person to have some flexibility in their schedule — we know a lot of employees in Ohio don't have that option," Bergfeld said.

Russo said the circumstances can create "enormous economic pressures," and cost families and the economy money.

Russo also said lawmakers in the last two-year session took a step in the right direction when they increased reimbursement rates from $12 an hour to $18 for some caregiver positions.

“But, there is more that can be done, because these are both physically-demanding and emotionally-demanding jobs and they're taking care of very vulnerable patients with high needs. And so getting them the pay that they deserve and that the work deserves continues to be a challenge,” Russo said.

Ames said the pay increase helped slow an exodus of workers seeking better-paying jobs.

“A few years ago, we were seeing massive amounts of folks leaving that industry going to somewhere that might pay them a little bit more. Even we were losing them to places like Amazon that we're paying $18 an hour," Ames said.

Russo thinks the Republican-led General Assembly should make it easier for seniors to age at home.

As the new session starts at the Statehouse, Russo thinks the Republican-led General Assembly could take up a few bills to make it easier for seniors where they live.

“I think the biggest challenge here will be how do we prioritize the resources,” Russo said.

She wants lawmakers to move forward with a property tax relief bill and tax breaks for caregivers.

Russo said increasing access to affordable housing is also an important strategy for helping people age at home.

Bergfeld agrees. “We certainly know that's the best option for a lot of folks," she said.

Bergfeld said it costs the state less and people have better health outcomes when they age at home, as long as they have access to help, and sometimes to modifications that can help them stay in their homes longer.

However, Ames says there are a lot of seniors who don’t own homes and won’t have that option.

“I think there's a real misunderstanding of the housing need for older adults," Ames said. "While that is the case for some of our folks, for a great deal of the folks that are turning 60 and older adults, they're still searching for that housing.”

Housing is getting more scarce and more expensive, while benefits stagnate.

“As rents are increasing, as property taxes are increasing, it's becoming more and more difficult for them to even stay where they're at," Ames said. “We're kind of in a crisis situation with a lot of our folks, just maintaining a roof over their head and making sure that they have somewhere to stay long term."

Bergfeld said targeted property tax relief could save seniors from being priced out of home ownership.

But, Russo’s worried Republicans will go after cuts to income taxes and shift the burden of adapting to an aging state to local governments.

That could lead to even higher property taxes over time and inequitable services across income levels.

The state already has wide gaps in life expectancy, based on ZIP code and income level. State statistics show someone who lives in the Franklinton neighborhood in Columbus is expected to live to the age of 60. Just four miles away in Grandview Heights, a person can expect to live more than two decades longer. The life expectancy gap can be as high as 29 years between some Ohio communities.

Russo said the state should increase the amount of resources it expends to help Ohioans age in a healthy way.

“All of those population health issues that increase chronic diseases, increase the need for health care intervention, increase the need for long-term care, there are things that we can be doing long before we ever get to that point to reduce the prevalence of those chronic diseases, which in turn makes it much better to age," Russo said.

Bergfeld is also concerned that state food assistance isn’t keeping up with the cost of food.

“Right now, that minimum (state) level is $23 per person per month, which certainly won't go very far at the grocery store," Bergfeld said.

Bergfeld is urging lawmakers to increase benefits.

“Those prices at the grocery store certainly aren't going down. And we know particularly older adults are least likely to reach out for help," Bergfeld said. "We know that that leads to better health outcomes. Food as medicine, when you can have a nutritious, healthy diet, it certainly helps stave off other health issues and promotes greater health.”