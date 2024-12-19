Ohio Republicans pass two controversial bills combined into one as lame duck session closes

What's been called the "Parents' Bill of Rights" passed the Ohio legislature on the last day of the lame duck session. The bill that heads to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk includes a change from the Senate that sparked debate on the House floor late Wednesday night.

House Bill 8 requires parents are notified about "sexuality content" in K-12 classrooms so they can choose to opt their children out. It also requires school employees notify parents of changes in a child's physical or mental health, such as a request for counseling. This includes informing parents if a child has gender identity questions or wants to be referred to by a different name or pronouns.

The Senate Education Committee adding to that a requirement that K-12 school districts allow students to leave school during the day for religious instruction, though districts can develop their own policies for that release time. That part of the legislation has been pushed heavily by Lifewise, the Ohio-based Christian program that transports students off-campus during the school day, with parental permission, for religious programming. LifeWise operates in about 200 schools throughout the state and in 28 other states.

The committee's changes also mandate schools collaborate with organizations seeking religious release time and require alternative assignments for students who are excused from an assignment because of content involving sexuality. An effort by Sen. Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati) to prohibit schools from sending home materials from religious organizations with students failed.

Sen. Andy Brenner (R-Delaware) said parents have the right to know if their kids are learning about sexuality in school.

"Schools should not have the broad authority to keep secret information about someone else's child. Children are not a ward of the state or a school district and are to be raised and guided by their parents," Brenner said.

Sen. Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester) agreed.

"I find it outrageous that we have to legislate parents rights because after all, we are talking about our children, children that we have been given stewardship over," Reynolds said.

"There should be no secrets from parents except in cases where the child's welfare would be in danger," said Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland), another strong supporter of the bill.

But hundreds of LGBTQ advocates testified against the Parents' Bill of Rights, calling it Ohio's version of a "Don't Say Gay" bill. They said some children could be in danger and feel threatened by their parents in some cases, and that the bill could mean fewer resources for troubled kids.

Democrats adamantly opposed the legislation. Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) said the bill had "no redeeming quality whatsoever, is unnecessary and a solution looking for a problem."

Sen. Kent Smith (D-Euclid) said the bill sets a dangerous precedent because it mixes public education and religion, and would do "more harm than good" by splintering the home/school partnership that has worked together for generations.

"This is a culture war attack on marginalized Ohioans to placate a fringe element of the political spectrum, its showboat politics and its true goal is to grab the headlines," Smith said.

At least one Republican senator voted against the bill. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Township) said school districts can already do what this bill does. He said he fears passing legislation that tests the boundaries of religion and public education and will end up with a "stinging rebuke" at the courts or ballot of both.

"I sincerely hope I'm wrong," Blessing said. "However, I cannot shake the feeling that the General Assembly is embarking on a journey that will lead to more headaches than happiness."

The bill passed the Senate 24-7. Several hours later, as one of their last acts of the lame duck session, the Ohio House followed suit, passing the bill 57-31, or pretty much along party lines. Reps. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) and Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) joined Democrats in voting against the bill.