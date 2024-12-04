More people are moving to Ohio than leaving. Is it a trend?

More people moved into Ohio than out in 2023, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey. The data is a bright spot given Ohio's population is projected to decline about 6% over the next 30 years.

"There are a number of factors that I think are at work here," says Robert Graham, associate director of the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University and a senior research scholar.

"Some of the large employers that are coming into the area — and particularly in urban areas, in the Columbus area, for example, and also we see some of that in Hamilton County as well — so that creates jobs, and people are willing to move for jobs. ... Also infrastructure investment, including transportation and other kinds of things."

Graham says those make Ohio more attractive, along with the lower cost of housing.

He also notes that the migration numbers suggest that fewer people may be leaving Ohio. He says that's likely related to a broader population trend that's not unique to Ohio.

"We have an aging population — that is, more of our population is in the older ages — and part of that is due to the baby boom, and the Baby Boom [generation] growing into the older ages and newer generations, younger generations, are having fewer children than previous generations. We're seeing a shift in the age structure of our population.

"I think, because of that, we can expect a likely continued decrease in people moving out of Ohio and a larger number moving into Ohio," he adds.

Some of those older generations may be choosing to stay in Ohio, finding more and better services than in, say, Florida, which has been a popular relocation spot for years. Graham predicts people born during the baby boom will be more likely to age in place, staying in their local communities or near family.

For his part, Graham is curious to see if this trend of fewer people leaving Ohio and more coming in will continue over time.

The Journal-News notes 2023 was only the third time since at least 2005 that Ohio saw more people move in than move out.

The state Department of Development reports Ohio's population is projected to decline by nearly 6% (675,000) by 2050 if current rates of fertility, mortality, and migration don't change.

The state has been working to make improvements, especially curtailing "brain drain," a phrase for the high numbers of college graduates and young professionals leaving for jobs in other states after graduating.

The data from the American Community Survey also shows about a million people moved within the state in 2023.

