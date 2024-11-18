Ohio Ballot Board keeps proposed voter rights amendment a single ballot issue

Supporters of a voting rights amendment that could, among other things, allow same-day voter registration and voting and relax guidelines for voter photo ID requirements, can circulate a single petition instead of multiple ones. But though they got the go-ahead after months of working toward it, backers are unsure when they might start that process or when they will try to put the issue before voters.

The Ohio Ballot Board was charged with making only one decision at the meeting - whether the amendment from the Ohio Organizing Collaborative was all related and could stay as a single issue. But during the meeting, it appeared Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose might be trying to question whether the amendment should be split up, requiring the group to circulate multiple petitions.

“It seems to include what I would consider three broad subject areas: rights related to voting, the operation of election administration and things pertaining to voter registration," LaRose said.

But the board voted unanimously to allow the amendment to go ahead intact.

Bria Bennett, communications director for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative - a group of progressive organizations - said she wasn't surprised with the board's ultimate decision.

“The Ohio Supreme Court has spoken previously that it should be a single amendment so they went along with the decision from our highest court," Bennett said.

What's next?

This decision clears the way for the group to start circulating its petitions. But Bennett says she's unsure when the coalition will start that task. And she said she is also unsure when they will aim to put the issue before voters.

“That will come in discussions when we are talking with our coalition," Bennett said.

The group could try for next year's off-year election or wait until 2026 when most statewide offices are on the ballot.

