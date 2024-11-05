Republican political newcomer Bernie Moreno ousts Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown

Bernie Moreno, the Trump-backed Republican businessman and political newcomer, will take over the seat U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has held for 18 years, the Associated Press has projected.

Heading into Election Day, the race was one of the tightest and costliest in the country. Brown’s campaign committee raised just about $84.6 million in 2023 and 2024, more than tripling the $24.2 million raised by Moreno’s campaign committee, according to Oct. 16 filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That excludes hundreds of millions doled out in outside funding.

Brown saw the most in contributions of this cycle’s Senate candidates, according to the FEC.

As Ohio has trended redder with each recent election, the senior senator became the lone Democrat elected statewide. Even as the GOP took every other statewide political office in 2018, Brown won his reelection by nearly a seven-point margin then.

He had long said this reelection cycle would be his toughest, though.

Brown first took office when he beat out Gov. Mike DeWine, then one of Ohio’s senators, in 2006. As Democrats across the country bleed union backing, Brown still commanded it, with endorsements from the lion’s share of organized labor this year.

On the trail, his reelection effort focused heavily on abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Ohio voters’ subsequent passage of a 2023 constitutional amendment protecting access to the procedure.

Moreno in March knocked off state Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in a bruising primary, becoming the GOP party nominee taking on Brown.

It was not his first run for U.S. Senate, though. The car-dealer and entrepreneur turned candidate exited the 2022 primary early, following a conversation with former President Donald Trump. This time around, Trump’s endorsement propelled Moreno forward.

On the trail, he talked at length about immigration issues, backing Trump’s pitch for mass deportations of immigrants in Springfield and elsewhere. He also proposed federal protections for qualified immunity of law enforcement.

This is breaking news. Check back later for further coverage.