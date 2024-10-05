No probable cause found for misdemeanor charges against Trump, Vance

The city of Springfield said in a statement that the Clark County Municipal Court has determined that there is no probable cause to issue warrants or summons against former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. JD Vance on misdemeanor charges filed against them.

This is related to criminal charges filed by the leader of a nationwide Haitian-American organization last month, accusing Trump and Vance of disrupting public services, making false alarms, and other offenses in Springfield.

Trump and Vance have amplified false and racist rumors about Haitian-Americans in Springfield, which

led to a media frenzy, bomb threats, and far-right marches in the local city.

The matter was referred to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation.

The city of Springfield said in a statement on Saturday morning that even though there is no probable cause to issue warrants or summons against Trump and Vance on the misdemeanor charges filed against them, the felony charges filed by the Haitian Bridge Alliance against Trump and Vance are still "under review. "

"The City of Springfield and the City of Springfield Prosecutor’s Office emphasize the importance of allowing the legal process to proceed without interference and will refrain from commenting regarding ongoing legal matters at this time." The statement said, "It is crucial to foster discussions around sensitive issues, particularly those concerning immigration, with a commitment to truth and integrity," the city stated. "Springfield is dedicated to promoting constructive dialogue and addressing community concerns transparently."

The city also said it takes any actions that disrupt public services or spread misinformation seriously and remains committed to maintaining public order.