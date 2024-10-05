© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No probable cause found for misdemeanor charges against Trump, Vance

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder,
Chris Welter
Published October 5, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Clark County Municipal Court building
Clark County Municipal Court
Clark County Municipal Court building

The city of Springfield said in a statement that the Clark County Municipal Court has determined that there is no probable cause to issue warrants or summons against former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. JD Vance on misdemeanor charges filed against them.

This is related to criminal charges filed by the leader of a nationwide Haitian-American organization last month, accusing Trump and Vance of disrupting public services, making false alarms, and other offenses in Springfield.

Trump and Vance have amplified false and racist rumors about Haitian-Americans in Springfield, which
led to a media frenzy, bomb threats, and far-right marches in the local city.

The matter was referred to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation.

The city of Springfield said in a statement on Saturday morning that even though there is no probable cause to issue warrants or summons against Trump and Vance on the misdemeanor charges filed against them, the felony charges filed by the Haitian Bridge Alliance against Trump and Vance are still "under review. "

"The City of Springfield and the City of Springfield Prosecutor’s Office emphasize the importance of allowing the legal process to proceed without interference and will refrain from commenting regarding ongoing legal matters at this time." The statement said, "It is crucial to foster discussions around sensitive issues, particularly those concerning immigration, with a commitment to truth and integrity," the city stated. "Springfield is dedicated to promoting constructive dialogue and addressing community concerns transparently."

The city also said it takes any actions that disrupt public services or spread misinformation seriously and remains committed to maintaining public order.

Corrected: October 5, 2024 at 8:31 PM EDT
An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated what the county prosecution has done. Currently the prosecution is reviewing the case.
Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
See stories by Chris Welter