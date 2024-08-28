Guardians' Clase saving games and possibly the season in historic run

The Cleveland Guardians have had their struggles with starting pitchers this season. But when it comes to relievers, they have the best in the game in closer Emmanuel Clase. Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz talked with our sports commentator Terry Pluto about Clase’s historic run that has him in contention for the coveted Cy Young award.

At 26-years-old, Clase is a three-time All-Star. He currently has 38 saves, leading the American League, and a miniscule 0.59 ERA.

“He is going to end up being the team’s all-time save leader by probably the end of this week,” Pluto said.

Clase, as of Tuesday, has 148 saves in Cleveland. Cody Allen, who was with the team from 2012 to 2019, has 149.

Pluto explained that being a closer is a tough position.

“Basically, this is a job where perfection is expected," Pluto said. "By that I mean you come into the game with a 3 to 2 lead. You could see this as pass/fail. Either you protect the lead, or you get a blown save. They really do feel the weight of the game on their shoulders and many of them have crumbled."

Pluto reflected on the 2019 trade that brought Clase to Cleveland. The team sent starting pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for Clase and Delano DeShields.

“In 2018, Corey Kluber had won 20 games and won his second Cy Young Award," Pluto said. "2019, Kluber had a sore arm for part of the year, just didn't pitch particularly well, and I had a feeling he would be traded. He was going to make a lot of money, so that wasn't a surprise."

But what they got in return was a surprise, according to Pluto.

“Chris Antonetti (Guardians president) came on and (said) we’re getting Delino DeShields," Pluto said. "He was just sort of a marginal outfielder, Emmanuel Clase, and he stopped. And I'm actually thinking, ‘ Who else? There's got to be something else in this trade.’ Well, there was nothing.”

Pluto said Antonetti raved about the then-21-year-old Clase, who could throw 98 to 100 miles an hour.

That following spring, Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. He was suspended for 80 games.

“So, he doesn't even pitch in the 2020 season, which is only 60 games (due to the pandemic)," Pluto said. "So, heading into the spring of 2021, basically the Guardians had traded Corey Kluber for nobody, because by then Delino DeShields, that marginal outfielder, he was somewhere else. And so, no one saw anything like this coming."

Then, in 2021, Clase compiled 24 saves in 29 opportunities and finished the season with a 1.29 ERA. That jumped to 42 saves in 2022 and 44 in 2023.

Pluto said what makes Clase special is his control and his poise.

“I was watching a game last week, and the umpire made a couple really bad calls on Clase, where it looked like he had the guy struck out and he didn’t get the call," Pluto said. "Clase, he smiled, and turned around for a second. He took like maybe a deep breath and came back and threw another strike again. That's a sign of a great closer."

In 2022, Clase signed a five-year $20 million contract with the Guardians.

“On top of that, there are a couple of team options after that," Pluto said. "That's why you will always hear, by the way, trade rumors about Emmanuel Clase, because not only will other teams try to trade for him, they really want that contract because he's under team control, as they call it, for up to four more years."

Clase has been mentioned as a contender for this year’s Cy Young award, given each year to the best pitcher in each league. No reliever has won it since Eric Gagne with the Dodgers in 2003. The last AL reliever to win was Dennis Eckersley in 1992.

Pluto said it’s unlikely Clase will win it, but he deserves to be considered.

“Bottom line, that is one of the best trades in Cleveland baseball history,” Pluto said.