Columbus police officer shoots and kills man near Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

A Columbus police officer shot and killed a man during an incident near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place about five blocks outside of the Republican National Convention’s outer security perimeter.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an adult male was shot and killed. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

It is unclear at this time what led up the shooting.

Columbus Division of Police said in a statement multiple CPD were involved in the shooting. The statement said the shooting happened in the outer perimeter of the RNC, within the operational zone the officers were assigned to.

"At this time, it does not appear that this incident was related to the convention," the statement said.

The statement said the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is actively investigating the shooting.

FOP Capital City Lodge #9 President Brian Steel said Columbus sent 40 officers, including dialogue officers and two bicycle squadrons, to assist Milwaukee police at the RNC.

“Anytime you have at a major event such as RNC, DNC, inauguration, national disaster officers from across the country, they go up there and provide support,” Steel said.



Steel confirmed an incident took place and that the Columbus officer involved was okay, but could not provide additional details. Steel also could not confirm the condition of the suspect, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the person was killed.

Steel said the FOP prepares for “worst-case scenarios” and had FOP representation arranged in Milwaukee for officers.

He said the incident is an example of the dangers officers face every day.

"They go out there not knowing what you're going to run into. And we're just thankful that the officer's okay," Steel said. "We'll continue to pray for anybody impacted by this. It's a tragic event either way."

This is a developing story.