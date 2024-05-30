© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Ohio politicians react to Trump's guilty verdict

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:52 PM EDT
a man in a suit and tie walks out of a courtroom
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump walks to make comments to members of the media after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree at Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York.

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. He is set to be sentenced July 11.

The verdict by 12 jurors in New York is a historic one in many ways: it is the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges; and, as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is currently campaigning to regain the White House.

The 2024 election was top of mind for Trump when he spoke to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict was read.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump said. "The real verdict is going to be November 5th, by the people."

Reaction on X from Ohio legislators was swift, many of them allies of the former president.

J.D. Vance, Republican Ohio U.S. Senator

Frank LaRose, Republican Ohio Secretary of State

Bernie Moreno, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

Jim Jordan, Republican Rep., Ohio 4th District

This article will be updated.

