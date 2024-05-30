Ohio politicians react to Trump's guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. He is set to be sentenced July 11.

The verdict by 12 jurors in New York is a historic one in many ways: it is the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges; and, as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is currently campaigning to regain the White House.

The 2024 election was top of mind for Trump when he spoke to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict was read.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump said. "The real verdict is going to be November 5th, by the people."

Reaction on X from Ohio legislators was swift, many of them allies of the former president.

J.D. Vance, Republican Ohio U.S. Senator

This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution.



Dems invented a felony to "get Trump," with the help of a Soros funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome.



This isn't justice, it's election interference. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 30, 2024

Frank LaRose, Republican Ohio Secretary of State

Partisan prosecutor. Activist judge. Sham trial. Bogus verdict. It’s a sad day in America when a political party is so afraid of losing its grip on power that they’re willing to abuse justice to game an election. This will not stand. — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) May 30, 2024

Bernie Moreno, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

Today is a dark day for American democracy. Joe Biden and his leftwing allies engaged in election interference to prosecute their top political opponent on bogus charges. This verdict is representative of a banana republic, not a democracy. Sherrod Brown and DC Democrats should… — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) May 30, 2024

Jim Jordan, Republican Rep., Ohio 4th District

The verdict is a travesty of justice.



The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing… — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 30, 2024

This article will be updated.