Ohio State Board of Trustees approve 3% tuition hike for incoming freshmen
The Ohio State Board of Trustees approved raising the price of tuition and fees for incoming freshmen on Thursday.
The increase in tuition per year will be 3%, or $385, for freshman this autumn. That brings in-state tuition to $13,244.
Housing fees and meal plan prices will go up by $428. That brings those costs to $14,810.
That brings total annual costs for new in-state freshmen at Ohio State's main campus in Columbus to just more than $28,000 per year.
Out-of-state undergrad tuition will be $40,022. International undergrad tuition will be $42,950.
Ohio State also has a guarantee that ensures students will pay the same amount of tuition each year while attending the university.