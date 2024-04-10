Discount chain Family Dollar to cut over 250 jobs in Ohio

Discount chain Dollar Tree is closing multiple of its Family Dollar store locations across Ohio this year, including the location in West Dayton.

Dollar Tree issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ( WARN) notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family services on March 26 about the intended store closures.

The closures will create over 250 layoffs statewide.

The notice did not say how many employees in the Dayton location would be affected.

Layoffs for employees at the closing stores will begin on or about April 20.

Last fall, Ohio reached a $1 million lawsuit against Dollar General for allegedlycharging people at the register more than it advertised on the shelves.

