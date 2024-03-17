© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties following tornadoes

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published March 17, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT
Governor DeWine stands in a crowd of people surrounded by tornado damage.
State of Ohio
Governor Mike DeWine stands in a crowd of people surrounded by tornado damage. The governor declared a state of emergency in 11 counties affected by the severe weather.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergencySunday for the 11 counties impacted by last week's severe weather.

DeWine is also mobilizing the Ohio National Guard to assist in Logan County. TheFriday morning tornadoesand storms killed three people and sent others to the hospital, while causing significant damage to homes and businesses.

The counties under the state of emergency include:

  • Auglaize
  • Crawford
  • Darke
  • Delaware
  • Hancock
  • Licking
  • Logan
  • Mercer
  • Miami
  • Richland
  • Union

The declaration orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the response and recovery effort.
DeWine's office stated agencies providing support include the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

In addition, DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the clean up of storm debris on public property.

A team from the 200th REDHORSE Squadron was deployed to Logan County Sunday morning to assess what support is needed.
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
