"Ours is a story of resilience," Central State VP shares plans to get through budget shortfall

For the 2023-2024 school year, Central State University has an operating budget of $65 million. But a $4 million dollar shortfalland no more federal relief funds is forcing the school to initiate new financial strategies.

WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with Tiffany Gray, Central State's vice president for institutional advancement, about what's behind the financial challenge.

This interview is lightly edited for length and clarity.

VP Tiffany Gray: That's basically coming from ebbs and flows and our enrollment numbers, as well as looking at the fact that a lot of our student population really relies on student financial aid and scholarship support.

We have at least a thousand students who have a personal financial obligation, and their shortfall is about $3,000 to $4,000. Again, that's after their financial aid. After most student loans are applied, they still have that payment obligation of meeting tuition.

Kathryn Mobley: What was your 2023-2024 enrollment?

Gray: Our traditional student population is a little over 1,700, close to 1,800. That typical college student who's coming right out of high school, coming to be a residential student and residing on campus. But what's ideal for Central State is closer to the 1,800 to 1,850 mark, and we're seeing a slow recovery to that place post pandemic.

Mobley: During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Central State received about $25 million dollars in federal relief funds. That ended about a year ago, but when you had it, how did it benefit students?

Gray: In the past, we did have higher education emergency relief funds that we could assist students, by providing enrollment incentives as well as student debt relief. We did use those moneys on improving our HVAC infrastructure, and providing students with textbook support. We also invested in our information technology infrastructure to ensure access for remote learning and all of that really helped students stay in school. And currently, in the absence of those funds, that is falling on the shoulders of our students and their families.

Mobley: And when you add in the number of students who are remote and only take online classes, then your total student population is a little more than 3,400. So, Vice President Gray, what is Central State doing to help the students who have fallen behind in paying their school fees?

Gray: We have tuition payment plans, several options for students. We've also referred them to alumni who are supportive of scholarships, our other private donors, along with corporate supporters. We have named scholarships. We have foundation scholarships.

And I think it's a matter of still recognizing that as much as we're meeting needs, there still remains unmet need. And that's the conversation we're actively having, with our foundation leadership.

We've also made an intentional investment in establishing a scholarship coordinator who helps students connect with UNCF scholarships, Thurgood Marshall scholarships, and so many others. And so it's sort of like playing matchmaker to make sure that even for those externally available scholarships, we're connecting students with those opportunities.

Some of those are external to Central State. However, and we're really working aggressively to build our own, in-house reserves for scholarships, specifically through endowment, as well as our annual scholarships. So we're partnering with the Central State University Foundation to continue building those partnerships.

But the most immediate resources that we're providing are that personal tuition payment plan. And that's kind of ubiquitous across higher education. And then, of course, connecting them with scholarship opportunities that are through our partners.

Mobley: Will there be a hiring freeze, and if so, for how long?

Gray: For the remainder of this fiscal year. Hiring will be suspended, with the exception of, grant funded positions and any, highly critical positions that we've determined are non redundant. And we're looking very closely at duplications and any redundancies again, looking for that streamlining opportunity. But certainly right now, through June 30, which is the end of our fiscal year, hiring is suspended with the exception of those grant funded positions.

Mobley: Is that going to affect payroll?

Gray: We have not made any decisions regarding payroll deductions. At this time, we are at a firm position of no furloughs at the moment. So that is not a part of our plans for containing the budget.

Mobley: Thus, how are you advising staff and teaching personnel to be mindful of their spending?

Gray: We've actually issued an announcement that we're going to be scrutinizing those purchase requisitions. And we're looking at options for consolidating and pooling resources across departments where we can obviously, campus safety for our workforce and our students is a top priority, but we're really looking at ways to contain discretionary spending, travel and other activities.

Mobley: What about the university's building projects? Will they be affected by these budget restrictions?

Gray: The majority — the vast majority — of our building and construction projects are funded with external support, primarily through grant funding that specifically earmarked for that purpose. So with those external dollars, we wouldn't be able to redirect them to any other purpose other than the construction project.

Mobley: Vice President Gray, what do you want to say to individuals outside of the CSU Marauder family about what's going on right now?

Gray: Ours is a story of resilience. Central State University is committed to supporting the student journey. We're committed to aligning on our institutional priorities. That includes affordability and information technology. So we're committed to taking these measures today to ensure sustainability for the future.

