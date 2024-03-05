CDC: Ohio currently has highest flu cases in US, highest of state's flu season so far

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Ohio has the highest flu levels in the nation and the highest rate of flu so far this season in the state.

During the week of Feb. 24, there were over 700 flu hospitalizations in the state, with 80 of those in central Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That same week, there was a 6.39% rise in outpatient visits for flu-like illnesses in the state.

Southwestern Ohio had the most flu-related hospitalizations at 144. Northwest Ohio had 121 hospitalizations and northeast Ohio had 104.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health said in late February that while there were fewer cases of flu in January, they had begun increasing again.

Vanderhoff suggested common sense precautions like staying home from work or school if you’re sick. He also said it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.

Four other states, New Mexico, Nebraska, Michigan and Arkansas, also have “very high” flu rates right now, but are still seeing less instances of flu than Ohio, according to the CDC.