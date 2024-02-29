Looking for a Cleveland total eclipse rental? Thousands across the country are too

Some Northeast Ohio vacation rental hosts are looking to cash in on being in the dark during the upcoming total solar eclipse in April.



Cleveland is one of the top ten most sought-after cities to visit for the celestial event, according a report released by Airbnb Thursday.

As most hotels in the path of totality are already booked up, some visitors are turning to home rentals on sites like Airbnb and VRBO. Airbnb recently saw a 1,000% increase in searches for stays along the eclipse’s path of totality, according to the report.

Cleveland ranked 6th on Airbnb's list of most booked destinations and 4th for U.S. cities in the path of totality. Austin, Texas topped the list, followed by Dallas, Indianapolis, Mazatlan, Mexico and Montreal, Canada.

Cleveland is also one of five regions named in the report as a trending domestic destination for U.S. travelers.

Meanwhile, Northeast Ohio emergency management officials are encouraging residents to watch the celestial event from home, rather than travel to a business or another residence. Emergency officials are concerned about traffic jams and crashes due to the surge in individuals driving to an eclipse-related event that day.

The Cleveland Guardians are hosting their home opener later that evening.

“We’re telling everyone to stay home,” Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said in a virtual press conference in Feb. “Watch the eclipse at home, and let your guests sleep on the couch, but make sure that you just keep everyone safe.”

Eclipse watch parties are likely on the mind of many of the visitors traveling to town. According to Airbnb’s report, 76% of guests said a backyard was important to them in their location search, and 59% wanted a private space for just themselves and their group.

Additionally, 49% of guests wanted a local event or outdoor experience.

The April 8 eclipse may be the only one of this kind that people will see in their lifetime, officials said. The next time Ohio is expected to be in the path of totality is 2099.



More than 1,000 new hosts nationwide are welcoming guests for the first time to help meet the demand, according to the Airbnb report.

The company is seeing a nearly 40% increase in searches for outdoor destinations such as yurts and campers, officials said.



Much of Northeast Ohio is in the path of totality, including Akron and Lorain. NASA predicts the path of totality of the eclipse will occur in the region around 3:15 p.m. on April 8.

This is a developing story and will be updated.