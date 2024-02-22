$4 million bond set for Pammy Maye, woman accused of killing 5-year-old Darnell Taylor

The woman accused of murdering a 5-year-old in Columbus was arraigned virtually in court Thursday and is being held on a $4 million bond.

Pammy Maye, 48, allegedly kidnapped and murdered 5-year-old Darnell Taylor on Feb. 14 and discarded his body in a sewer drain before fleeing to the Cleveland area, according to court documents. Police found and arrested Maye in Brooklyn, Ohio last week and later recovered Taylor's Friday.

Maye was Taylor's legal guardian. She was extradited from Cleveland to Franklin County Jail this week.

Taylor's initial disappearance prompted a statewide AMBER Alert. Court documents include an affidavit that says Maye suffocated Taylor on Feb. 14 inside their home.

Maye was initially charged with kidnapping and child endangerment and a murder charge was later added.

Tyler McCoy with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office told the court Maye has mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and these issues may impact the case. He said under questioning from police Maye, admitted to killing Taylor and disposing of his body.

McCoy said his office has reached out to Maye's husband, but have not heard back.