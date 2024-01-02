Congressman Bill Johnson submits resignation letter, will take the reins at Youngstown State sooner

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, has submitted a letter of resignation to Congress, and will begin his tenure as president of Youngstown State University earlier than expected.

Johnson will join the university later this month, on Jan. 22. He submitted his letter of resignation on Jan. 2, according to a letter sent to the campus community by Michael Peterson, chair of the YSU Board of Trustees. The effective date of Johnson's resignation from Congress will be Jan. 21, Peterson said.

"With his contract indicating he would start prior to March 15, 2024 we are excited to have him on campus earlier than anticipated," Peterson wrote. "In the meantime, Bill will continue to visit campus as often as his schedule allows to continue meeting with students, faculty and staff. Bill brings a commitment to advancing our institution's mission, and we eagerly anticipate the contributions he and his wife LeeAnn will make to our community.

Johnson, a six-term Republican Congressman representing eastern and southeastern Ohio, including Mahoning County, is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump. The university’s selection of Johnson - and the secretive process the trustees used to hire him - has proven controversial with students and faculty, and donors and alumni have said they will drop support for the university.

Peterson and the trustees, who voted 8-1 to appoint Johnson as president in November, have defended the selection of Johnson, arguing he's the right person for the job. Johnson has also said he will leave politics at the door, and would support all students in his role as president.