Cleveland will host the 2025 National Urban League Conference

Cleveland will host the National Urban League Conference in 2025, promising to bring thousands of community and business leaders to the city for the four-day event.

Mayor Justin Bibb and leaders of the Urban League, a national organization dedicated to fighting racial discrimination, made the announcement Wednesday at the organization’s Equal Opportunity Day Luncheon.

"For the Black community, this is going to be a major event that is for us, by us, that is going to affect all of Cleveland," said Kevin Clayton, the chair of the local chapter's chair of the Board of Directors.

Urban League of Greater Cleveland's President and CEO Marsha A. Mockabee promised a big economic impact on the city through booked hotel rooms, restaurant and business patronage, as well as a small business vendor expo and community giveaways.

"One of the highest honors bestowed on affiliates is to host a National Urban League conference. Today's announcement ... is monumental and shows just how far we've come to receive such an incredible opportunity to put our city on the national stage," Mockabee said.

The event will run July 16-19, 2025 and include speakers, workshops, networking and entertainment. Events will take place at the Huntington Convention Center and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Clayton, who also serves as the head of social impact and equity for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said this is a natural extension of the Cavs' partnership with the Urban League and a way to connect with the community.

Cleveland last hosted the conference in 2003. It will be held in New Orleans in 2024.