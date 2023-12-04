Former PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo indicted for taking $4.3 million in bribes from energy company

Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo was indicted for taking $4.3 million in bribes from an energy company while he lead the government arm charged with regulating utility companies.

Randazzo, 74, surrendered to authorities in Cincinnati Monday morning at the U.S. District Court, according to a press release. Randazzo was charged with 11 counts, including one count of conspiring to commit travel act bribery and honest services wire fraud, two counts of travel act bribery, two counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of wire fraud and five counts of making illegal monetary transactions.

Randazzo served as chairman of PUCO from April 2019 until November 2020, when he resigned days after the FBI raided his home in Columbus. He had just been implicated in a FirstEnergy report that said several former executives improperly made a $4 million payment last year to a firm tied to a future Ohio utility regulator.

The indictment alleges he received more than $4.3 million from the energy company and its affiliates to provide favorable official actions for the company through PUCO proceedings.

Randazzo is one of several public officials to face charges in the federal corruption investigation involving FirstEnergy, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and several top lobbyists. Householder wasfound guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June.

“Public officials – whether elected or appointed – are tasked with upholding the highest level of integrity in their duties and responsibilities. Such service to the public must be selfless, not selfish,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in a statement. “Through the indictment unsealed today, we seek to hold Randazzo accountable for his alleged illegal activities."

The indictment alleged that Randazzo received the bribe money from FirstEnergy through his consulting business, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio, Inc., or SFA, which was registered in Ohio in March 2010. It said Randazzo also used SFA to carry out an embezzlement scheme, funneling to himself at least $1 million meant for an association of large, industrial energy users in Ohio.

Randazzo was the general counsel for SFA from 2010 until his PUCO appointment and was the industry group's executive director in charge of controlling its bank accounts.

Randazzo allegedly entered into settlements with companies through SFA and kept portions of the settlement payments for himself. Randazzo allegedly created a fictitious member of the industry group that received payments along with legitimate members in order to conceal these embezzlements.

The indictment states that in March 2019, Randazzo allegedly attempted to conceal his embezzling by wiring approximately $1.1 million between bank accounts that were under his control.

If Randazzo is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

For more about Randazzo, listen to WOSU's The Power Grab podcast. Episode 5 examines Randazzo's role in the bribery scandal.